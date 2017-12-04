Home Illinois Illinois Announces Bicentennial Commemorative Craft Beer December 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

As part of its bicentennial celebration, the state of Illinois announces its special craft beer. It’s brewed by “hand of fate brew,” which is a company in Petersburg just outside of Springfield.

The 1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale features Illinois grown hops, yeast cultured in Chicago, and grains you can find in the Land of Lincoln.

Illinois became a state in 1818, making 2018 its 200th anniversary.

There are several celebrations … Happening all year long … For the bicentennial.

