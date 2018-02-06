Illinois Among Best States For Singles

Illinois is among the best states for singles. It ranks 8th overall. WalletHub.com compared each state across 27 key metrics, including share of single population to number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita.

Indiana also ranks among one of the best states for singles. It ranks 22nd.

Kentucky ranks among one of the worst states for singles. It ranks 46th.

California is the best state for singles, while Arkansas ranks as the worst state for singles.

To find a full list of states, 2018’s Best & Worst States for Singles.

