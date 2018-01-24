Illinois Among Best States to Drive In

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic because it makes you late, and causes people’s tempers to flare up. But it’s also bad for your wallet, in fact, congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year in the U.S. America has 11 of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

WalletHub.com compared all 50 states across 23 key metrics including average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Illinois is ranked among one of the best states to drive in. It ranks 10th overall. Indiana ranks 15th and Kentucky ranks 17th.

The best states to drive in include Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and Illinois.

The worst states to drive in include New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Alaska, Connecticut, California, Maryland, Washington, and Hawaii.

To see the list of states go to 2018 Best and Worst States to Drive in.

