Home Illinois Illinois AG Supports Bill That Protects Student Loan Borrowers May 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is applauding a house committee for passing a measure to protect student loan borrowers. The House Business and Occupational License Committee passed that bill.

The bill would prevent a borrower’s professional license from being suspended if they fall behind on their loan payments. Madigan worked with state Senator Scott Bennett on Senate Bill 2439.

Madigan says stripping those licenses only makes it harder for borrowers to repay their loans.

Also, Madigan instituted a free Student Loan Helpline to provide student borrowers with resources about repayment options.

More information can be found on Madigan’s website.

Comments

comments