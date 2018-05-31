Illinois Adopts Equal Rights Amendment

Illinois is now the 37th State to adopt the Equal Rights Amendment

The Illinois House passed the Constitutional Amendment by a vote of 72 to 45 on Wednesday, May 30th.

This Amendment guarantees equal rights for all Americans no matter what their gender is.

Illinois was one of the 15 states not to ratify before a congressionally set 1982 deadline.

38 states must ratify it to make it effective, with some saying there could a court fight ahead once state 38 signs on.

The vote came nearly 38 years to the day. Most supporters thought the amendment was dead because Illinois Legislature failed to endorse it.

