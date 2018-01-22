Home Indiana Evansville Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape Pleads Not Guilty January 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl pleads not guilty. 24-year-old Huber Morales appeared in court today for the first time since his arrest last week.

Morales claims “strong black magic” caused him to touch and rape the seven-year-old victim.

On January 16th, the victim told a nurse that Morales had touched her and said it happened “a lot of times”. According to the affidavit, the victim told nurses Morales raped her, and it had been going on for years.

Doctor’s say the victim contracted genital herpes from Morales.

Authorities say Morales claims he only touched the victim three times and had sex with the victim twice.

According to the affidavit, Morales told police he was illegally living in the country and did not want the Mexican Consulate notified.

Police say he wrote an apology letter to the victim before being taken into custody.

Morales’ bond is set at one million dollars. His next court date is set for February 27th at 2 p.m.

Comments

comments