Illegal Drug Surveillance Nets Two Arrests In Henderson
Two women are behind bars after Henderson sheriff’s detectives say they caught them while doing surveillance for drugs. It happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. at the Thornton’s on Highway 41 North.
Jessica Summers is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. Summers was also arrested for several warrants, including tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say, they found drugs and 20 used syringes inside the car.
Faylynn Melton is charged with giving officers a wrong name, and for other warrants, including promoting contraband.