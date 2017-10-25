Home Illinois IL Senate Vote to Override Gov. Rauner’s Student Loan Veto October 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The Illinois Senate has voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of the Illinois student loan bill of rights.

The measure was passed to crack down on student loan lenders and servicers that have made it harder and more costly for borrowers to repay the loans.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan drafted the measure to address what she calls widespread abuses and failures in the student loan industry.

Madigan’s office in the midst of an investigation and a lawsuit against Navient one of the country’s biggest student loan servicers.

The Senate override now goes to the house.

