Home Illinois IL Attorney General Announces Lawsuit Against Student Loan Relief Scam October 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announces a lawsuit against the operators of an alleged student loan debt relief scam.

She says the scam took advantage of borrowers by charging large upfront fees, and didn’t reduce their debt load. She filed the suit against two Wood Dale Illinois companies.

She says they charged as much as $700 to provide documentation services that are already available to borrowers for free.

The lawsuit is part of a national crackdown called ‘Operation Game of Loans’. It’s a partnership between the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general in the US.

It’s the first time state and federal law enforcement is targeting these scammers together.

In addition to Friday’s lawsuit, Madigan’s office is currently investigating at least 50 other student loan debt relief scam operations.

Comments

comments