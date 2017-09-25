IHSAA Takes ‘Silent’ Stance on Protests During National Anthem

Protests during the national anthem are receiving attention beyond Week 3 of the NFL regular season.

Dozens of NFL players expressed promotion for social equality in the U.S. Sunday by kneeling during the national anthem. Players say this is their way of protesting President Donald Trump’s tweet Friday, stating that players who kneel should be fired from their designated teams.

Most NFL teams issued statements supporting their players’ right to speak their minds peacefully. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that any player who kneels during the national anthem would no longer be a Cowboy. According to ESPN, the Cowboys plan to release a unity statement before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, either as a team or individually.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) told 44Sports Monday that it is not voicing an opinion on whether high school athletes should, or should not, protest during the national anthem. Below is a statement IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox has sent to member schools that have inquired about protests during the national anthem:

“The IHSAA is silent on the topic of behaviors exhibited by participants at an athletic contest during the presentation of the National Anthem. The IHSAA by-laws provide support in Rules 3 and 8 with respect to conduct and the authority vested with the Principal to enforce such accepted behaviors.”

“It is the sincere desire of the IHSAA that all participants at an education based athletic event demonstrate proper respect and attention during the presentation of our National Anthem while respecting the rights of individuals freedoms of expression.”

University of Southern Indiana Athletics has declined to comment to 44Sports about its position with regards to protesting during the national anthem.

University of Evansville and Kentucky Wesleyan Athletics have not responded immediately to 44Sports’ request for comment.

