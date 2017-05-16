IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings
Indiana High School softball sectionals will play May 22-27.
4A
North Sectional 16
Game 1: Harrison vs. Reitz
Game 2: North vs. Gibson Southern
Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 4: Central vs. Castle
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
3A
Jasper Sectional 31
Game 1: Jasper vs. Pike Central
Game 2: Princeton vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 4: Southridge vs. Washington
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Boonville Sectional 32
Game 1: Bosse vs. Mt. Vernon
Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills
Game 3: Boonville vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
2A
South Knox Sectional 47
Game 1: South Knox vs. Mitchell
Game 2: Eastern Greene vs. Linton-Stockton
Game 3: North Knox vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Forest Park Sectional 48
Game 1: South Spencer vs. Mater Dei
Game 2: Tell City vs. Perry Central
Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 4: Forest Park vs. North Posey
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
Game 1: Shoals vs. North Daviess
Game 2: Loogootee vs. Barr-Reeve
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner