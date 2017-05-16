44News | Evansville, IN

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings

May 16th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Indiana High School softball sectionals will play May 22-27.

4A 

North Sectional 16

Game 1: Harrison vs. Reitz

Game 2: North vs. Gibson Southern

Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 4: Central vs. Castle

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

 

3A

Jasper Sectional 31

Game 1: Jasper vs. Pike Central

Game 2: Princeton vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 4: Southridge vs. Washington

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

 

Boonville Sectional 32

Game 1: Bosse vs. Mt. Vernon

Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills

Game 3: Boonville vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

 

2A

South Knox Sectional 47

Game 1: South Knox vs. Mitchell

Game 2: Eastern Greene vs. Linton-Stockton

Game 3: North Knox vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

 

Forest Park Sectional 48

Game 1: South Spencer vs. Mater Dei

Game 2: Tell City vs. Perry Central

Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 4: Forest Park vs. North Posey

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

 

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

Game 1: Shoals vs. North Daviess

Game 2: Loogootee vs. Barr-Reeve

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

