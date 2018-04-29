IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings Announced

Tri-State softball fans know where to head for the first round of the postseason after the IHSAA announced its pairings for the upcoming state tournament.

The full list of local teams are as follows:

IHSAA State Softball Sectional Pairings (May 21-26)

4A: Evansville North Sectional

G1: Gibson Southern vs. Evansville Reitz.

G2: Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville Central.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: Castle vs. Evansville North.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

3A: Pike Central Sectional

G1: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln.

G2: Jasper vs. Washington.

G3: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

3A: Boonville Sectional

G1: Evansville Memorial vs. Evansville Bosse.

G2: Mt. Vernon vs. Heritage Hills.

G3: Boonville vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

2A: South Knox Sectional

G1: Southridge vs. Eastern Greene.

G2: Mitchell vs. South Knox.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: North Knox vs. Linton‐Stockton.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

2A: Forest Park Sectional

G1: Tell City vs. Tecumseh.

G2: North Posey vs. Forest Park.

G3: South Spencer vs. Evansville Mater Dei.

G4: Perry Central vs. Winner of G1.

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5.

1A: North Daviess Sectional

G1: Barr‐Reeve vs. Shoals.

G2: Loogootee vs. North Daviess.

Championship: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

1A: Northeast Dubois Sectional

G1: Springs Valley vs. Wood Memorial.

G2: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton.

Championship: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

