IHSAA Softball Roundup – Semi-State

June 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Tecumseh High School softball is headed to the state championship.

After defeating Lanesville 2-1 and Indianapolis Lutheran 8-2, the Braves will face Tri High School in Indianapolis June 10 for the 1A title.

The game will be played at Ben Davis High School and first pitch is at 10:30 a.m. ET.

As for the other local teams, Memorial and Gibson Southern both won their opening games at semi-state.

The Tigers defeated Silver Creek 6-0 and the Titans beat Center Grove 4-1.

However, Memorial lost in the semi-state championship 10-1 to New Palestine and Gibson Southern lost 2-0 to Avon.

South Spencer softball lost their first semi-state game Saturday morning, falling 1-0 to Indianapolis Scecina Memorial.

