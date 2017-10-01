IHSAA Releases State Football Pairings

During their annual State Pairings Show, the IHSAA released the first round games for teams across the Hoosier State.

Take a look below to see where and when your team plays. All games listed will be taking place on October 20th at 7pm local time unless otherwise noted. The second team listed is the host school.

5A Sectional 16:

Castle vs. Terre Haute South Vigo. (Game takes place on October 27th)

Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Evansville North. (Game takes place on October 27th)

4A Sectional 24:

Evansville Harrison vs. Owen Valley.

Boonville vs. Evansville Bosse.

Jasper vs. Northview.

Evansville Reitz vs. Evansville Central.

3A Sectional 32:

Princeton Community vs. Washington.

Evansville Memorial vs. Heritage Hills.

Pike Central vs. Gibson Southern.

Mt. Vernon vs. Vincennes Lincoln.

2A Sectional 40:

North Posey vs. Linton‐Stockton.

South Spencer vs. Southridge.

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Tell City.

Forest Park vs. North Knox.

1A Sectional 48:

Wood Memorial vs. Tecumseh

For a look at all of the sectional pairings – follow this link

