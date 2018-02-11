IHSAA Girls Regional Wrap-up: What’s Next

Five teams entered the weekend as candidates for a semi-state appearance, two made it to the regional championship and only one advanced to the next round.

Vincennes Rivet is the lone Tri-State team that will compete in Jasper Saturday, battling Tindley at 3 p.m.

Rivet advanced on a 52-36 win over Trinity Lutheran

As for the teams that fell short, No. 4 Castle lost its undefeated season with a 52-44 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Center Grove.

Memorial advanced to the regional championship game against Greensburg, but lost 50-46.

Mater Dei fell to host Paoli in the first round of regional play, 39-32.

Finally, before Greensburg advanced to the regional championship, it defeated Vincennes Lincoln 74-64.

For coverage of Vincennes Rivet’s semi-state game watch 44News at 9 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

