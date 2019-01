IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings Released

The post-season for high school girls basketball teams begins January 29. Regionals are set for February 9. Semi-state is slated for February 16 . The four state title games at Bankerslife Fieldhouse will play February 23.

4A

Sectional 16

Game 1: Jasper vs North, Jan. 29

Game 2: Castle vs Harrison, Jan. 29

Game 3: Reitz vs Winner of Game 1, Feb. 1

Game 4: Central vs Winner of Game 2, Feb. 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 4, Feb. 2

3A

Sectional 31



Game 1: Sullivan vs Vincennes Lincoln, Jan. 29

Game 2: Southridge vs Pike Central, Jan. 29

Game 3: Washington vs Winner of Game 1, Feb. 1

Game 4: Princeton vs Winner of Game 2, Feb. 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 4, Feb. 2

Sectional 32



Game 1: Gibson Southern vs Bosse, Jan. 29

Game 2: Mount Vernon vs Boonville, Jan. 29

Game 3: Heritage Hills vs Winner of Game 1, Feb. 1

Game 4: Memorial vs Winner of Game 2, Feb. 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 4, Feb. 2

2A

Sectional 48



Game 1: Mater Dei vs Forest Park, Jan. 29

Game 2: South Spencer vs Tell City, Jan. 29

Game 3: Perry Central vs Winner of Game 1, Feb. 1

Game 4: North Posey vs Winner of Game 2, Feb. 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 4, Feb. 2

1A

Sectional 64



Game 1: Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial, Jan. 29

Game 2: Cannelton vs Tecumseh, Feb. 1

Game 3: Northeast Dubois vs Winner of Game 1, Feb. 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3, Feb. 2

