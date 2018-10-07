44News | Evansville, IN

IHSAA Football Sectional Pairings Announced

IHSAA Football Sectional Pairings Announced

October 7th, 2018 44Blitz, Boonville, Bosse, Castle, Central, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Mater Dei, Memorial, North, Reitz, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The postseason is quickly approaching and the IHSAA recently announced the sectional pairings for the 2018 season.

Photos are courtesy of the IHSAA and the IHSAA Champions Network.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.