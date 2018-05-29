IHSAA Baseball Sectional Championship Recap

Below are the local results from Monday’s IHSAA sectional championship games and a list of the games still to come in the regional round.

Class 4A

Reitz Sectional Championship at Bosse Field – Castle 3, North 0

Castle will play Columbus East at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Bosse Field.

Class 3A

Vincennes Lincoln Sectional Championship – Washington 4, Gibson Southern 3

Washington will play Memorial at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Braun Stadium.

Bosse Sectional Championship at Braun Stadium – Memorial 4, Boonville 0

Memorial will play Washington at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Braun Stadium.

Class 2A

Southridge Sectional Championship – Southridge 14, North Knox 0 (5 innings)

Southridge will play Switzerland County at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Austin High School.

Tell City Sectional Championship – North Posey 3, South Spencer 1

North Posey will play Clarksville at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Austin High School.

Class A

Loogootee Sectional Championship – Barr-Reeve 9, Loogootee 6

Barr-Reeve will play Orleans at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first round of regionals at Loogootee High School.

Cannelton Sectional Championship – Tecumseh 5, Northeast Dubois 4

Tecumseh will play Borden at noon Saturday in the first round of regionals at Loogootee High School.

All teams will play in the regional championship game later that evening if they win in the first round.

