IHSAA Baseball Roundup – Regionals

There is only one local baseball team left in the IHSAA playoffs and they just happen to have a Wildcat for their mascot.

Jasper advances to semi-state with a 4-2 win over Lawrenceburg and now plays Northview either at home or in Plainfield, Ind.

As for the 4A regionals, Central baseball won the first game over Bedford North Lawrence 3-1, but was not able to conquer Columbus North.

The Bears lost that game 7-1 as their season ends.

South Spencer baseball won their first game as well, but in 3A, beating Linton-Stockton 8-1.

However, the Rebels lost the regional championship 3-1 to Providence.

Comments

comments