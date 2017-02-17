IHSAA Approves Third Soccer Classification

There will be three state championship games for high school boys and girls soccer in Indiana.

The IHSAA Executive Committee approved adding a third classification based on school enrollment to the boys and girls soccer state tournaments at its monthly meeting in Indianapolis Friday. The group approved the request by a 17-2 count, which becomes effective immediately.

Last fall, 299 boys teams and 266 girls teams entered the state tournaments and more are expected for next season. Both sports have been in a two-class format since 2011 and were in a single class structure from 1994 to 2010.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



