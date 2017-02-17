44News | Evansville, IN

IHSAA Approves Third Soccer Classification

February 17th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

There will be three state championship games for high school boys and girls soccer in Indiana.

The IHSAA Executive Committee approved adding a third classification based on school enrollment to the boys and girls soccer state tournaments at its monthly meeting in Indianapolis Friday. The group approved the request by a 17-2 count, which becomes effective immediately.

Last fall, 299 boys teams and 266 girls teams entered the state tournaments and more are expected for next season. Both sports have been in a two-class format since 2011 and were in a single class structure from 1994 to 2010.

