IHSA Changes Regular Season and Post-Season Football Formats December 18th, 2018 JoJo Gentry

Several changes are coming to high school football teams across Illinois.

Of the 25 proposals the IHSA approved, one will implement a football scheduling system for regular season varsity games, and post-season format changes. The list of proposals can be read here.

Starting in 2021, the IHSA will assign schools to a class before the season starts, and will join districts with eight to nine teams. Teams within the district will play each other throughout the season. The top four teams in each district will qualify for the playoffs. Scheduling remaining games on the regular season schedule will be up to individual schools. Outcomes of non-district games will not count toward playoff contention. IHSA Football will still have eight classes.

The changes could leave the future of the Big 8 Conference uncertain. Mount Carmel is the lone Illinois school in the conference, which includes Boonville, Jasper, Mount Vernon, Princeton, Vincennes Lincoln, and Washington.

44News reached out to Mount Carmel High School Tuesday to learn its thoughts on the future of its Big 8 membership. School officials have not shared their response.

