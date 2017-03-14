‘Ignite It!’ Creativity Forum Kicks Off at cMoe

Ignite It! Creativity Forum kicks off at the Children’s Museum of Evansville. But this event wasn’t for the kids. Ignite It! gives community and business leaders, teachers and parents a chance to come together to take part in innovative thinking.

The forum is a day and a half long professional workshop. It kicks off with a luncheon and a speaker on the topic of something called the “Happiness Advantage.” Organizers say positive environments are performance enhancers, creating high productivity, less turnover, and more resiliency.

