IDOT Announces Road Closures For EVWR Railroad Crossing

Illinois Department of Transportation officials announces there will be three-day road closures for Illinois Route 1 and 14.

The road closures will begin Wednesday and last through Friday, August 24th.

Crews from the Evansville Western Railroad will be removing and replacing the rail and roadway panels.

Traffic will not be permitted through the work area during the repairs.

Drivers are advised to follow the marked detour or seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

