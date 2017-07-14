44News | Evansville, IN

IDOE Releases Request for Proposal for iStep Exam

IDOE Releases Request for Proposal for iStep Exam

July 14th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Education is taking another big step away from iStep toward the replacement program iLearn.

The department is asking testing companies for their proposals to replace the exam.

The testing companies have guidelines about what to include in those proposals

EVSC officials say they’re happy the state is working to find a test that adapts to individual students.

The school corporation, however, is worried about timing. Vendors will have until August 24th to submit proposals.

iLearn is expected to take effect in the 2018-19 school year.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.