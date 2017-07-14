IDOE Releases Request for Proposal for iStep Exam

The Indiana Department of Education is taking another big step away from iStep toward the replacement program iLearn.

The department is asking testing companies for their proposals to replace the exam.

The testing companies have guidelines about what to include in those proposals

EVSC officials say they’re happy the state is working to find a test that adapts to individual students.

The school corporation, however, is worried about timing. Vendors will have until August 24th to submit proposals.

iLearn is expected to take effect in the 2018-19 school year.

