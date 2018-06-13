Home Indiana IDNR: Tennyson Man Dies In Paddle boat Accident June 13th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Indiana

Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of a Tennyson man following a paddle boat accident. The incident happened Tuesday evening in Spencer County.

INDR says 65 year old Robert Hardy and two others were thrown into the water after overturning on a small paddle boat. Hardy’s body was recovered around 5:18PM in about 8 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were able to make it to shore.

Several agencies responded to assist. Those agencies included the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Spencer County EMS, Spencer County EMA Water Rescue, Spencer County Coroner, Jackson Township Fire, and Indiana Conservation Officers.

