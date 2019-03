The Indiana Department of Homeland Security received a federal grant to dedicate resources toward reducing and preventing house fires in the state.

Through the Get Alarmed program, IDHS plans to install 10,000 free smoke alarms in homes in a span of two years.

The program is a partnership between the Indiana Fire Marshal and the American Red Cross.

The program will be announced officially Wednesday, March 20th at the Get Alarmed event in Indianapolis.

