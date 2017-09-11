Home Indiana IDHS Team Deployed to Florida After Hurricane Irma September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Some Indiana Homeland Security officials have now been sent to Florida in response to Irma. On Monday, the eight-person team headed to Tallahassee, Florida to help support emergency operations, planning, logistics and command centers.

The team consist of personnel from IDHS, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana University and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

They’ll be there about two weeks or until they’re called back. Indiana recently sent two swift water rescue teams and other support to Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

