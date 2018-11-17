44News | Evansville, IN

Identity Released Of Woman Hit And Killed In Owensboro

November 17th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department says the person hit by a vehicle Friday is 72-year-old Mary Greenwell of Owensboro.

The accident occurred just after 2:00 at East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive. Greenwell lived on Friendship Drive. The road was closed after the accident so reconstruction crews could investigate what happened.

Few other details about the accident are being released including the name of the driver, and what may have lead to the incident.

