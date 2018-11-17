Home Kentucky Identity Released Of Woman Hit And Killed In Owensboro November 17th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department says the person hit by a vehicle Friday is 72-year-old Mary Greenwell of Owensboro.

The accident occurred just after 2:00 at East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive. Greenwell lived on Friendship Drive. The road was closed after the accident so reconstruction crews could investigate what happened.

Few other details about the accident are being released including the name of the driver, and what may have lead to the incident.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

