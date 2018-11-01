Home Indiana Identity Released Following Fatal Accident in Dubois County November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Officials have released the name of the person killed in a two car accident that occurred on October 31st near Huntingburg.

At 7:30AM, police say 87-year-old Emil Maier was killed when his car hit the rear of another vehicle while traveling eastbound on State Road 64.

The Dubois County Sheriffs Department says Maier did not use the breaks prior to the collision. Maier was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers in the car that was rear ended suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if he was suffered from some type of medial event to cause his death or if he was deceased from injuries from the collision.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

