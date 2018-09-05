Home Indiana Evansville Identity of Person Struck by Car on Fickas Road Released September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Police have released the name of the person who was hit by a vehicle yesterday on Evansville’s south side.

According to police, 47-year-old Terry Lynn was hit when he was in the 3700 block of Fickas Road.

Lynn was treated at the scene by AMR and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with what appeared to be serious bodily injuries.

Following the incident, the accident re-constructionist was called to the scene and the vehicle was taken away.

EPD is investigating and so far no charges have been filed with this incident.

