Identity of Person Killed by Semi in Henderson Released

Henderson County police have released the name of the victim in a deadly accident over the weekend involving a semi truck and a pedestrian.

Police say 24-year-old Sarah Stahl of Henderson was killed when she was hit by a semi over the weekend.

Police say the accident occurred on November 3rd at 1:37AM. The driver, Lynn Yeager, was driving on U.S. 41 between the Kimsey Lane overpass and the Zion Road exit in a semi pulling a tanker. Yeager told police he hit something on the road he believed to be an animal. Police were called to the scene by Yeager. Officers discovered that Yeager had actually hit a pedestrian, later identified as Stahl, once they were on location.

Police say Stahl had been given a ride by a friend and wanted to be let out of the vehicle in the area the accident occurred in. Stahl was struck soon after exiting the vehicle.

The Henderson County Coroner stated that Stahl died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

