Identity of Early Morning Shooting Victim Released

Kevin J. Colon of Evansville has been identified as the individual killed in the shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. This information comes from the Vanderburgh County Coroners office.

Colon died at St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Room where he was being treated for his injuries following the incident.

The investigation being conducted by the Evansville Police Department is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 5:00PM.

Comments

comments