Identity of Driver Killed in Semi Accident Released July 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

This morning around 2:15AM, a semi truck drove off the I-64 overpass and crashed on U.S 41.

48 year old Kenneth L. White of Shelbyville Kentucky was the driver of the semi, and was killed in the accident. An autopsy has been scheduled for 9:00AM on July 17th.

An investigation of Rush Trucking, the company that the semi was leased to, is underway. Upon learning about the accident, they released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the news that the driver, who worked for another transportation company, lost his life as a result of this incident. The driver’s loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.

All lanes on U.S 41 have since reopened, though drivers are still urged to use caution in the area of the accident.

We had a crew live on the scene of the accident, where officials gave updates on traffic detours and the clean up process.



