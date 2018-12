Home Kentucky Identity of Moped Driver Killed in Owensboro Accident Revealed December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Police have released the name of the individual killed in an accident involving a moped and one vehicle on December 14th in Owensboro.

OPD says 38-year-old Christopher Goldman was killed when his moped collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Tamarack and Carter Road at 5:20PM.

At the time of the accident, both roads were closed for accident reconstruction investigators to assess the scene.

