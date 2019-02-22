Identity of Man Killed While Trying to Move Truck Revealed

An Evansville man was killed while trying to move his vehicle at west side home. Officers were called to 600 Block of Jobes Lane Thursday night regarding a person trapped beneath a Ford F-150 pick-up truck in the yard.

The man was identified as 57-year-old David Lee Schroeder. Officers say the vehicle toppled Shroeder as it slid down an embankment after falling from the floor jack that he was using to help move his vehicle from the yard to the driveway.

Emergency crews were able to free Schroeder, but it was too late. Shroeder was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.

Comments

comments