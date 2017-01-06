Identifying and Helping Prevent Student Suicide

The suicide of a former Central High School student this week has brought the issue of teen suicide back to the forefront.

Mental health professionals offered insight for students and parents to get help if they’re faced with that struggle.

Emily Reidford with the HOPE Team and Suicide Prevention Coalition says “we train people to help identify an emerging or active mental health crisis and refer that person to help and treatment. We do that absolutely for free all over the city for parents, for teachers, for the school bus drivers, coaches, clergy members, anyone with an active role in students’ lives.”

For more tips and resources on helping prevent teen suicide, visit the Suicide Prevention Coalition by CLICKING HERE or the HOPE Team by CLICKING HERE.

