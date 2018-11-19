IDEM Submits $40.9M Volkswagen Settlement Plan

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management submitted a final plan to distribute Indiana’s $40.9 million trust fund.

The trust fund was formed as a result of a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for its violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The funding will be used for projects designed to alleviate nitrogen oxide emissions caused by Volkswagen vehicles.

Indiana’s final plan was submitted to the Trustee of the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust.

Governor Eric Holcomb named IDEM the beneficiary of and the administrative agency for the trust fund.

The committee now awaits approval of the evaluation.

