ID Made On Body Found Inside Burning Henderson County Home

The Henderson County Coroner says the person found inside a burning home Friday is 76-year-old Ben Brogan. The cause of Brogan’s death is smoke inhalation, and foul play is not suspected.

A friend of Brogan says he went to the home Friday afternoon to check on the man. When he got there he saw smoke coming from the building and called the fire department. Crews put out the fire, but in the process they found Brogan’s body inside the home.

The home was located on Cheetum Road in the community of Reed.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

