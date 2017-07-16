ICYMI: UE Hosts College ID Camp

The Evansville Aces men’s soccer program had a chance to scout the local talent.

However, this weekend’s college ID camp on the school’s soccer fields was not just for Tri-State athletes.

High school and middle school players from several hundred miles away came to Evansville for a chance to impress college coaches.

UE was not the only program with scouts in attendance, as Southern Indiana, Bryan College and others were on hand.

With the amount of coaches watching the athletes, it gives each player a chance to make a name for himself.

44Sports also spoke with Aces head coach Marshall Ray and players about the upcoming men’s soccer season.

