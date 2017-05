Noah McBride will be a member of the Louisville Cardinals in the fall, according to a post on his Twitter account.

In the meantime, McBride set a record in the 200m dash (21.84) at Thursday’s sectional meet, in addition to winning the 100m (11.03) and 4x100m relay (42.58) as the anchor leg.

Next up is regionals at Central High School next weekend.

