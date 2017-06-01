ICYMI: Meyer to Compete in John Deere Classic
Central High School graduate Dylan Meyer’s season at Illinois may be over, but his summer is just beginning with an expected appearance in a PGA Tour event.
Meyer received a sponsor exemption to play in the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 13-16 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
This marks the first professional event for Meyer as he comes off a Big Ten Championship win and a top-10 finish in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.
Meyer is also ranked in the top-5 of many amateur golf rankings.
Other amateurs invited to the event via the sponsor exemption include teammate Nick Hardy, and other top golfers Wyndham Clark (Oregon) and Maverick McNealy (Stanford).