ICYMI: Lady Braves and Maroons Win State

Tecumseh and Madisonville-North Hopkins softball may be from different states and a different governing body, but both high school teams can call themselves champions.

The Lady Braves came into the IHSAA 1A title game with hopes of capturing their third state title in the last decade and left with a 3-0 victory over Tri.

An RBI single in the first inning proved to be the game-winning run as they took home one of four Indiana state trophies given out Saturday.

As for the state of Kentucky, their softball tournament pitted Louisville’s Male High School against Madisonville-North Hopkins in the championship game.

The Lady Maroons had not lost coming into the final round, which meant Male would need to beat them twice for the title.

They were one step closer after a 5-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins in the first game.

However, the second game featured four late-inning runs by the Lady Braves to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final inning.

Male threatened to make a comeback after scoring three runs and loading the bases for a potential game-tying single, but Madisonville-North Hopkins was able to get the flyout to end the game.

For the Lady Braves it was the first state title in program history, while Tecumseh made its seventh appearance in the championship game and took home their third title.

