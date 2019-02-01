Icy Roads in Tri-State Causing Traffic Jams and Slide Offs

Drivers in the area need to be aware of the dangerous and slick road conditions caused by overnight freezing rain.

ISP is reporting numerous car accidents and overturned vehicles on multiple roads such as I-64, I-69, SR 68, and US 231.

Around 6:45AM, police said traffic on US 41 SB near I-69 was backed up due to accidents on the Twin Bridges. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area.

In Kentucky, KSP is working a three vehicle injury accident on US 231, about 10 miles south of Owensboro. The highway is expected to be shut down throughout the morning and drivers are being asked to expect delays.

KSP Troopers are also responding to an injury crash on KY 81, about nine miles south of Owensboro.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for more updates.

Vanderburgh: Twin Bridges are open again and traffic is moving slowly. Please continue to be patient and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/qYabgooU5E — Sgt. Todd Ringle(@ISPEvansville) February 1, 2019

Comments

comments