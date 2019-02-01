Icy Roads in Tri-State Causing Traffic Jams and Slide Offs

Icy Roads in Tri-State Causing Traffic Jams and Slide Offs

February 1st, 2019 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Drivers in the area need to be aware of the dangerous and slick road conditions caused by overnight freezing rain.

ISP is reporting numerous car accidents and overturned vehicles on multiple roads such as I-64, I-69, SR 68, and US 231.

Around 6:45AM, police said traffic on US 41 SB near I-69 was backed up due to accidents on the Twin Bridges. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area.

In Kentucky, KSP is working a three vehicle injury accident on US 231, about 10 miles south of Owensboro. The highway is expected to be shut down throughout the morning and drivers are being asked to expect delays.

KSP Troopers are also  responding to an injury crash on KY 81, about nine miles south of Owensboro.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for more updates.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.