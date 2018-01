Home Indiana Icy Roads Cause Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spencer County January 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Icy roads led to a difficult morning commute for some drivers in the Tri-State. In Spencer County, Highway 62 at 162 is shut down after a three-vehicle accident involving a jack-knifed semi truck.

A deputy at the scene says ice on the road caused the crash. The accident involved two cars and a semi truck.

There were no injuries reported.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments