Home Kentucky Icy Road Conditions Cause Multiple Crashes In Daviess County March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been busy since last evening’s snow fall. Deputies say slippery road conditions caused over 50 accidents in the area from last night until this morning.

According to officials, crews did a good job of clearing the snow off the roads, but icy conditions in the morning caused a bigger issue.

Chief Deputy Barry Smith says many of these accidents could have been avoided if drivers slowed down.

“People just need to slow down. People just travel closer to the speed limit than they should, and maximum speed this morning was about 30, 35 mph, and a lot of people were trying to do 40 to 50 mph, and it just doesn’t work,” said Chief Deputy Smith, “Especially when you run up on a bridge or an overpass that is slick that you’re not expecting, and then your reaction isn’t what it should be as far as throttle or breaking or steering.”

Deputies say many of these accidents were slide-offs with minor injuries or no injuries.

Comments

comments