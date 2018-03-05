Home Indiana Iconic Sign Returns To Astra Theatre March 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The renovations of the Astra Theatre in Jasper are almost complete, and now progress can be seen from the outside. The historic sign has been getting a facelift in Newburgh, and it was hoisted on top of the theatre this morning.

The theatre has been going through a $1.8 million renovation, after the building was bought by Next Act, Inc. in 2015.

Those involved in the project say it took quite some time to refurbish this historic sign.

Marc Stezyc said, “What you can’t see was what it looked like before. It was very rusty, and falling apart. This is pretty tremendous for us, and our organization, and our community right now.”

Next Act, Inc. says the sign will be tested throughout the week.

Tickets for the grand opening on April 14th have already sold out, but Astra Theatre representatives say more performance dates will be released soon.

