Iconic Evansville Bar Up For Sale
An iconic Evansville bar is up for grabs. The Roca Bar South, built in 1940, is on sale for $750,000. The 27,000-square-foot lot comes with all the fixtures, equipment, three-way liquor license, and secret recipes for its entire menu.
The Roca Bar South has a new POS system and a 16 camera security system that can be monitored from anywhere 24/7.
Roca Bar is located at 1616 South Kentucky Avenue, which is the original location, and has been in operation since 1943. It’s famous for its pizzas and Italian salad.