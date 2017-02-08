Icemen Move To Jacksonville

The former Evansville Icemen will begin playing in a new city this fall. Wednesday morning the East Coach Hockey League (ECHL) announced that the League’s Board of Governors approved the team’s transfer. The Jacksonville Icemen will play a 36-game regular season beginning in October at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, a 13,141 seat venue that opened back in 2003.

The Icemen will unveil its Faceoof Jacksonville, a series of events leading up to opening night in October. More information can be found at Jacksonville Icemen

The Jacksonville Lizard Kings competed in the ECHL for five seasons from 1995-96 through 1999-2000, reaching the Riley Cup Finals in its first season. Jacksonville has a pro hockey history dating back to 1964, when the Jacksonville Rockets joined the Eastern Hockey League.

