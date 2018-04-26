Home Kentucky ICE Deports 13 People For Immigration Violations In Owensboro April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

More than a dozen people are deported in Owensboro. On April 25th, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers arrested 13 people for immigration violations.

Of the 12 men and one woman arrested, nine are from Mexico and four from Guatemala. Three of the people had been deported from the U.S. previously.

One of them is an immigration fugitive, three were at-large criminal aliens, four others overstayed their temporary visas, and two had no prior encounters with immigration authorities.

Among those arrested, a 53-year-old Mexican man who was previously deported in 1986 had a violent criminal history. It included convictions for aggravated assault of a police officer, illegally possessing a firearm, making terroristic threats, and multiple DUI convictions.

When he was arrested last night, authorities say he had a loaded firearm in his possession. His case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Several of the individuals arrested had prior criminal histories that included assault, forgery and financial or identity fraud.

Those who were arrested remain in ICE custody, pending disposition of their cases.

