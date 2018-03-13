Home Illinois Ice Cube To Perform At SIU Carbondale March 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

It will be a good day for students in Carbondale, Illinois. Ice Cube is slated to perform at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The iconic rapper who helped usher gangsta rap into the mainstream will perform as the first act in the new SIU Presents Series.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 28th at 8 p.m. at SIU Arena.

Ice Cube is well-known for his role as a member of NWA. After leaving the group in 1989, Ice Cube released two albums, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted (1990) and Death Certificate (1991).

Some of his solo hits include, It Was A Good Day, No Vaseline, Natural Born Killers, Do Ya Thang, and Check Yo Self.

Ice Cube will join other big name artists who have performed at the school, including The Police, ZZ Top, Elton John, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tickets will go on sale March 19th at 10 a.m. at SIU Carbondale, or by calling 877-725-8547. Prices range from $25 to $80.

